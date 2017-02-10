NRA backs push for concealed carry permit valid in 50 states

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
4-22 Concealed Carry

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The National Rifle Association is once again hosting the Great American Outdoor Show at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

The powerful advocacy group remains active in lobbying efforts, supporting gun rights in the United States.

The NRA and its nearly 5 million members are supporting a national conceal and carry bill that was introduced by in the United States House of Representatives last month.

H.R.38I will allow a qualified person to carry or possess a concealed handgun in all states.

A qualified person must be eligible to receive a firearm under federal law, carry a valid photo identification document and carry a valid concealed carry permit, issued in their state of residence.

Supporters say it’s time to allow law abiding citizens the opportunity to protect themselves when they are traveling.

Sean Maloney is a second amendment attorney who says the law would not create safety concerns.

“The good guy with the gun or the good girl with the gun. There is nothing to indicate they would cause problems in another state, just because they crossed the state border,” Maloney said.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s