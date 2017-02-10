Ohio board rejects clemency for killer of 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio parole board has recommended against mercy for a condemned Ohio killer who shot two people to death in back-to-back robberies over two days.

Gary Otte was sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura. Both slayings took place in Parma in suburban Cleveland.

The board voted unanimously Friday to reject a request for clemency made by Otte’s attorneys in February. Gov. John Kasich has the final say. Otte’s execution is scheduled for June 13.

Otte’s lawyers argued that drug addiction, intoxication and depression led to the crimes.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor said Otte still won’t take full responsibility and tries to blame others, including the victims.

