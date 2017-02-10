One person hospitalized after Dayton crash

DAYTON (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a 3-vehicle crash in Dayton on Friday morning.

Police responded to a call of an injury accident around 5:50 a.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found three vehicles involved in the crash at the intersection of Wheatley and Delaware Avenues.

One person was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital. Police did not have information about that person’s condition.

The intersection was closed for nearly an hour as crews cleaned up the scene. That intersection has reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.