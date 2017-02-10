Police need help identifying purse grabbing suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are looking for information about a purse grabbing.

It happened Jan. 10 outside the CVS in the 4000 block of W. Third St. around 11:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect came up behind the victim as she was walking toward the store’s entrnace, grabbed her purse and ran away.

The suspect is described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old, 5’7″ and 160 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, ripped blue jeans and a pink scarf around his head and face.

If you can identify the suspect in the surveillance photo or know anything about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.