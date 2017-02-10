Police: Woman points gun at semi while driving drunk with her 5 kids

SAN MARCOS, TX (KXAN) — A mother is accused of driving drunk with her five children in the car and pointing a gun at a semi truck on a Texas Interstate.

Crystal Blancarte, 30, was arrested Wednesday and charged with five counts of child endangerment, unlawfully carrying a weapon, theft of property and driving with an invalid license.

San Marcos police were called at 4:29 p.m. for a report of a black BMW SUV whose driver had pointed a gun at a semi truck on I-35 northbound.

Police found the SUV at the Whataburger on SH 123 in San Marcos. Officers say that Blancarte was drunk driving with five children in the backseat, with ages ranging from 1 to 11.

Officers also found a .45 caliber pistol in the console and a stolen laptop in the front seat.

Blancarte was then arrested and booked into the Hays County Jail. Child Protective Services was notified and took custody of the children.

