Pres. Trump welcomes Japanese prime minister

President Donald Trump gestures toward Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump gestures toward Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) —  President Donald Trump has welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the White House with a warm embrace.

Trump greeted Abe as he arrived in his black sedan at the doors of the West Wing. The two men embraced before entering the building together.

Trump and Abe will hold talks in the Oval Office, followed by a joint news conference and a working lunch in the State Dining Room.

The two leaders will depart on Air Force One on Friday afternoon for a trip to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Trump and Abe are scheduled to play golf in south Florida on Saturday.

