Sheriff Plummer releases message to Montgomery County Sheriff Office employees

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer has released a message to his employees following a request by commissioners for the DOJ to investigate civil rights conditions at the Montgomery County Jail.

Sheriff Plummer, earlier this week, held a press conference on these allegations as being, ““aggressive, politically charged manner.” He later said, “I absolutely believe this was politically motivated.”

Board President Dan Foley, along with Commissioners Judy Dodge and Debbie Lieberman, held a news conference Tuesday where Foley said the Board is concerned about the seven pending civil cases involving civil rights violations and claims of misconduct at the jail.

