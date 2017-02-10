Sheriff Plummer releases message to Montgomery County Sheriff Office employees

By Published: Updated:
capture

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer has released a message to his employees following a request by commissioners for the DOJ to investigate civil rights conditions at the Montgomery County Jail.

RELATED: Commissioners ask DOJ to investigate civil rights at Montgomery County Jail

Sheriff Plummer, earlier this week, held a press conference on these allegations as being, ““aggressive, politically charged manner.” He later said, “I absolutely believe this was politically motivated.”

RELATED: Sheriff: Commissioners “totally out of line”

Board President Dan Foley, along with Commissioners Judy Dodge and Debbie Lieberman, held a news conference Tuesday where Foley said the Board is concerned about the seven pending civil cases involving civil rights violations and claims of misconduct at the jail.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.
Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s