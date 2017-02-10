Sheriff to hold press conference on drug seizure and arrest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday afternoon Sheriff Phil Plummer will hold a press conference regarding a drug seizure and arrest made by the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force & RANGE Task Force.

Plummer is scheduled to speak at 2:45 and we will live stream here on WDTN.com

