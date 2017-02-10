Trotwood appoints new fire chief, deputy fire chief

The city of Trotwood appointed its next fire chief Friday. (WDTN Photo).
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Trotwood appointed its next fire chief Friday. Mayor Mary McDonald swore in Fire Chief Richard Haacke II and Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Barnett at a ceremony Friday afternoon.

Haacke is a second-generation firefighter and lifelong Trotwood resident. He’s been in the fire service for 31 years. In 2005, he was awarded the Medal of Valor. That’s the highest decoration for bravery for public service officers in the country.

Barnett has been with the Trotwood fire department since 1996. He started as a paramedic and has risen through the ranks to deputy fire chief.

Trotwood residents can meet the new fire chief and deputy fire chief during a meet and greet at the Trotwood School Administration Building Board of Education Chambers on Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. It’s located at 3594 N. Snyder Rd. in Trotwood.

