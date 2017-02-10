Trump considering new order on immigration

People chant during a rally protesting the immigration policies of President Donald Trump, near the White House in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that he’s considering signing a new executive order on immigration as the one he signed suspending the nation’s refugee program and barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries is held up in court.

Trump tells reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to Florida that he’s confident he’ll win his court battle.

But he says, “we also have a lot of other options, including just filing a brand new order.”

He adds: “We need speed for reasons of security. So it could very well be that we do that.”

Trump says a new order would likely change “very little” from the first and says he’ll likely act next Monday or Tuesday.

He adds of his decision: “I’d like to surprise you.”

