Vandalia City Council hears pitch for Montgomery County Fair

The Vandalia City Council hears a presentation about relocating the Montgomery County Fair to the city during a specially called meeting.
VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The organizers of the Montgomery County Fair know where they want to go.

The Agricultural Society on Thursday made a presentation to the Vandalia City Council, pitching council members a plan to bring the fair to the city.

The council held a specially called meeting to see the presentation.

In December, Vandalia unanimously rejected a plan to bring the fair to the city.

The Agricultural Society has been looking for a new home for the fair for nearly a year and they believe Vandalia is the perfect place.

“It gives us access to the interstate,” Agricultural Society President John Yancik said. “It gives our clientele access to hotels and restaurants.”

“That’s three things we feel we need to have not just during the fair, but int he 50 weeks during the off-season.”

The fair will be held at it’s longtime location in Dayton for the final time this year.

Vandalia did not make a decision at Thursday night’s meeting.

 

 

