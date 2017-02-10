Wittenberg University announces next president

Wittenberg University selects Dr. Michael Frandsen as the school's 15th president. (WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek).
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wittenberg University Board of Directors announced it has selected Dr. Michael Frandsen as the school’s 15th president.

Frandsen is currently vice president for finance and administration at Oberlin College. He will begin his tenure at Wittenberg University on July 1.

The board selected Frandsen after a six-month national search led by a search committee that included board members, faculty, staff, community representatives, alumni and students. Ninety people applied for the position.

“I am deeply honored to have been chosen to lead Wittenberg during this important time in its distinguished history,” Frandsen said. “Wittenberg is a vibrant community of learners that places teaching excellence and the success of every student at the forefront of its mission.”

Frandsen replaces Laurie Joyner, who resigned as president in 2015.

