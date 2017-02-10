Wright State expects to name new president in February

FAIRBORN, Ohio, (WDTN) – Wright State chairman of the WSU presidential search committee, Doug Fecher told 2 NEWS that he believes WSU will name a president before the end of February.

In a phone conversation, Fecher said the initial timeline that WSU laid out for the hiring process needs to be changed.

“We probably need to change that,” said Fecher when 2 NEWS asked if the hiring schedule was on track.

WSU has a webpage that displays a step-by-step timeline for the hiring process of their 7th president. Under the “selection” phase of the plan, WSU lists April as their decision month.

Fecher said the reason for the acceleration is because the school was able to sort through candidates faster than they had anticipated.

