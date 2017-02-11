Anti-abortion rally draws in dozens in downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Anti-abortion activists rallied in downtown Dayton Saturday morning as part of a national movement to defund Planned Parenthood.

About 70 people gathered outside the Planned Parenthood office on Wilkinson St.

Demonstrators held signs and sang songs, calling for the non-profit organization to lose it’s funding.

It was part church service, part protest as demonstrators came together with one goal in mind.

“The main goal is to defund Planned Parenthood,” Dayton Right to Life Executive Director Paul Coudron.

Coudron has been the voice of Dayton Right to Life for the last 6 years. He and 70 others are standing up against the largest single provider of abortions in the U.S.

“It’s not taking funding away from women’s health,” Coudron said. “But, redirecting it.”

Coudron says he want to make something clear to his critics.

“By defunding Planned Parenthood,” Coudron said. “We are not suggesting defunding Women’s Health. Here in Dayton, there’s 12 other women’s health organizations that receive funding.”

When it comes to gaining ground with government officials, Coudron says a Trump Presidency is the momentum this movement has needed.

“That fuels our fire,” Coudron said. “That gives us hope. That excites us in the fact that we feel like we will be heard and we feel we will be able to work with our government officials at the local level and on up.”