Deputies looking for person of interest in Harrison Township shooting

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies are looking for a person of interest in connection with an overnight shooting in Harrison Township.

They were called to Liquid Sports Club located at 5202 North Main Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on reports of shots fired.

Deputies found a man shot several times on the ground outside of the club.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he is in serious condition.

Detectives have identified 27-year-old Shaun Hill as a person of interest. They say Hill was at the scene during the time of the incident.

If you have any information on hill’s whereabouts or information about this shooting, call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 937-225-4357.

