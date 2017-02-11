Grove City Police arrest suspect in murder of OSU student Reagan Tokes

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Grove City Division of Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes.

Tokes’ body was discovered in Scioto Grove Metro Park Thursday afternoon. Police say she appeared to have died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Brian Lee Goldsby

Police arrested Brian Lee Golsby, who is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.

Grove City Police Sgt. Chris White said Golsby had just gotten out of prison in November 2016 after serving 6 years for rape and kidnapping in a Grove City case. He is a registered sex offender in Franklin County.

White said there is no known connection between Golsby and Tokes. He said evidence from Tokes’ car led investigators to Golsby, who was arrested around 4 a.m. Saturday.

According to a missing persons report, Tokes was last seen leaving her job Wednesday night at Bodega on High Street in the Short North. Her coworkers told police that she usually has a bartender walk her to her car, but she did not on Wednesday night. Tokes’ roommates last heard from her in a text message around 9:20 pm Wednesday. When she was not at their apartment Thursday morning, they contacted anyone who may have seen her and called police after contacting Tokes’ parents.

The Grove City Division of Police located Tokes’ vehicle on the 700 block of Oakwood Avenue on Friday.

Tokes was a fourth-year psychology student at OSU. Her family has set up a GoFundMe to create a scholarship in her honor. Her funeral will be Feb. 16 at Maumee United Methodist Church, according to family.

Police say there could be a connection between Golsby and the recent attacks in German Village.

In 2010, Golsby was arrested after robbing a woman and then robbing and raping another woman 2 weeks later in the same apartment complex parking lot. The victim said her toddler was in the car with her when she was assaulted.