MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Judge Mark Wall was found unresponsive at his home Saturday evening.

Officials say he was originally found by a neighbor who then called police.

First responders were called out to the 300 block of S. Main St. at 5:59 p.m.

A cause of death is under investigation.

Wall is survived by his wife and two children.

