Mild weather for today, but not much sunshine. Rain tonight.

Despite the clouds it will be warm for this time of year.  Average high is 37.  Later this afternoon, a few light showers may develop but most of the rain is expected tonight.  Once the cold front passes on Sunday temperatures may slip and winds will increase.  Northwest winds may gust as high as 35 MPH.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of showers late in the day.  High 58

TONIGHT:  Cloudy with periods of rain and patchy fog.  Low 48

SUNDAY:  Mostly cloudy, windy and turning colder with a few morning showers.  Morning high 52 with temperatures falling into the 40s in the afternoon.

Looks relatively quiet in the week ahead.  Two systems will pass through the area mid to late week, but moisture is limited with these systems as of right now.  Temperatures in the week ahead are expected in the 30s and 40s and turning warm again by next weekend.

