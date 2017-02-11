Mitchell’s triple-double leads Raiders past Phoenix

By Published: Updated:
raiders-saturday

FAIRBORN, Ohio – Justin Mitchell posted just the third triple-double in Wright State men’s basketball history Saturday night as the Raiders pulled away in the second half for an 88-79 Horizon League win over Green Bay at WSU’s Nutter Center.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s