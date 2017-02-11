Mitchell’s triple-double leads Raiders past Phoenix

FAIRBORN, Ohio – Justin Mitchell posted just the third triple-double in Wright State men’s basketball history Saturday night as the Raiders pulled away in the second half for an 88-79 Horizon League win over Green Bay at WSU’s Nutter Center.
WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.