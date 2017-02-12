Boy with incurable eye disease to see Disney World

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Nine year old Aiden Mullins has an eye disease that will one day cause him to go blind. It’s called Retinas Pigmentosa.

“His eyes will gradually, slowly get worse and worse,” said Rachel Lowrie, Mullin’s mother.

Before he loses his eyesight donations from people all over are helping him to see “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

“I want to see goofy,” Mullins said.

Since doctors are unable to say when he will no longer be able to see a family friend created a GoFundMe account to “Help Aiden See the World” or at least the world of Disney.

“It was very nice,” said Lowrie.

Whatever money isn’t used for the trip will be used to help him down the road according to Aiden’s mother.

“He’s eventually going to need a service dog cause there’s nothing we can do to fix it. There’s no cure, it’s just going to happen,” she said.

Along with a service dog any extra funds raised will help to enroll her son in braille classes.

