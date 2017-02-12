Crash causes wide-spread power outage in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A single-vehicle crash causes a wide-spread power outage in Troy.

The accident happened in the 2100 block of North County Road 25-A just after p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies arrived to find a large utility pole broken with wires down on 25-A in front of the Miami County Engineers Office.

Authorities say a man was southbound on 25-A when he suffered an apparent medical condition. That resulted in him losing control of his SUV, leaving the right side of the roadway, striking the pole and coming to a stop in the Engineers Office driveway.

The impact severed the pole and knocked down wire both along 25-A and also across the highway.

The man was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center. His injuries do not appear to be serious.

Dayton Power and Light was contacted to replace the pole and restore power.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the crash.