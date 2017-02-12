Double shooting under investigation in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office is investigating a double shooting at a Harrison Township business.

Crews were called to The Whiskey Barn located at 2100 Needmore Road just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of a man shooting another man.

Initial reports said three people were shot but when deputies arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies are looking for the shooter.