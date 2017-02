LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau has died, multiple media outlets are reporting. He was 76.

Jarreau retired from touring just days ago due to exhaustion.

He won seven Grammys over a 50-year career. His biggest single was 1981’s “We’re in This Love Together.” Jarreau was a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, “We Are the World,” and sang the theme to TV’s “Moonlighting.”

