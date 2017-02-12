Rape charge filed against alleged killer of OSU student

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing a 21-year-old Ohio State University student has now been charged with rape.

The additional charge against Brian Golsby, 29, was filed Saturday.

Golsby was also charged with receiving stolen property, in addition to the original charges of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Franklin County Municipal Court, Golsby admitted to kidnapping Reagan Tokes Wednesday night near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Mt. Pleasant Avenue, as she was walking to her car from work. He forced her to withdraw $60 in cash from her Chase Bank account at an ATM. He then drove her to Scioto Grove Metro Park, where she was shot and killed according to court records. His DNA was recovered from a cigarette butt located in Tokes’ car.

Tokes’ body was found at the park on Thursday afternoon.

Tokes was a fourth-year psychology student at OSU. Her family has set up a GoFundMe to create a scholarship in her honor. Her funeral will be Feb. 16 at Maumee United Methodist Church.

Bodega will decorate their patio with flowers and pictures for Tokes on Sunday between 7:30pm and 9:30pm. They encourage the community to come by and show support.

Too’s Under High will hold a fundraiser on Tuesday from 8pm to close, and donate 100 percent of profits to Tokes’ family.