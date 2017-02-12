Screaming homeless man rescued from inside garbage truck in Arizona

Associated Press Published: Updated:
CREDIT: Scottsdale Fire Dept.
CREDIT: Scottsdale Fire Dept.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (AP) — Authorities in Scottsdale say a homeless man was rescued from a garbage truck after the driver heard yelling.

The Police Department says the 28-year-old man had crawled into a trash container in nearby Phoenix to sleep for the night.

According to police, the man was twice compacted inside the truck early Thursday morning but cardboard boxes apparently saved his life.

The truck was emptied of trash, and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a head injury. He had been in the truck for about 10 miles.

garbage-man

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s