Teen facing charges after crashing stolen car in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen is facing charges after crashing a stolen car in Sidney.

According to a press release from the Sidney Police Department, an officer tried to pull over the car on a traffic violation at on East Russell Road near Broadway Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the car kept going about a block before crashing into a fire hydrant at the intersection of East Russell and Port Jefferson Road.

The 15-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to Wilson Hospital with unknown injuries.

Police later found out that the car was stolen sometime earlier from a Sidney home.

The crash is under investigation.