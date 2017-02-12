Turning windy and colder this afternoon.

After reaching a high of 64 degrees on Saturday, today it will turn colder.  A cold front passing through the Ohio valley this morning will usher in colder temperatures and bring strong winds for the afternoon.  Winds may gust as high as 35 mph.

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy, turning windy and colder as temps drop into the 40s.  Morning high 58.

TONIGHT:  Breezy and colder.  Low 29

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. High 41

Temperatures fall a little from the mild weekend but still a little above normal for the first part of next week.

The coldest days this week are expected on Wednesday and Thursday.  Limited moisture this week will only bring in a slight chance of snow flurries on Wednesday.  Much warmer for next weekend.

