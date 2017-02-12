UD women’s streak ends at GW

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team ended its 11-game winning streak with a tough 52-39 loss at George Washington Sunday.
The Flyers (17-8, 11-2 A-10) still have a hold on first place in the Atlantic 10 while the Colonials (17-8, 10-3 A-10) earned a crucial conference win.
KEY MOMENT
2nd Quarter – A difficult second quarter for the Flyers resulted in just three points allowing the Colonials to pull away with an 11-3 stretch during the period.
GAME BREAKDOWN
1st Quarter – Dayton 12, GW 19
- GW jumped out to an early 9-2 lead over Dayton after going 4-of-6 to start the game while the Flyers were 1-of-5 to start with three turnovers. That forced an early UD timeout.
- Seven of GW’s first nine points were off turnovers.
- Dayton trailed by 15-2 before a Kelley Austria jumper ended the drought.
- The Flyers closed the gap to seven at 19-12 by the 2:00 mark. They had trailed by as much as 13.
- Austria led the Flyers in the first quarter with five points.
- Dayton committed five turnovers and shot 33.3% in the first quarter while GW shot 44.4%.
2nd Quarter – Dayton 15, GW 30
- The Flyers kept the margin the same through the early stages of the second quarter as both teams traded buckets.
- By the media timeout, Dayton was down eight, 22-14. Up to that point, the Flyers were called for six fouls while the Colonials had none. The first was called at the 3:34 mark of the second.
- The Colonials got the lead back to double-digits, putting the Flyers in a 14-point deficit at 28-14.
- Dayton scored just three points and shot 20.7% from the floor in the first half, both season lows.
- Austria led UD with five points while junior JaVonna Layfield chipped in three.
3rd Quarter – Dayton 22, GW 40
- The Flyers started off the second half strong defensively with the first Colonial point coming at the 7:34 mark from the free throw line.
- GW did not hit a basket until the 4:05 mark.
- At the media break, only five points had been scored between the two teams. Dayton trailed GW, 33-17.
- The Colonials responded with a couple of contested buckets and extended the gap to 19 points, 40-21.
- UD was led by Austria’s seven points going into the final quarter. Seven different Flyers were on the scoresheet up to that point.
4th Quarter – Dayton 39, GW 52
- Dayton scored seven straight points in the first 1:30 seconds thanks to a Layfield three and a technical by the GW bench which resulted in a pair of free throws by sophomore Lauren Cannatelli. Senior Saicha Grant-Allen hit two more from the charity stripe to cut into the deficit.
- By the media break, Dayton trailed by 15, 44-29.
- Similar to the third quarter, GW didn’t get its first basket until the 5:58 mark.
- The free throw line was the only place either team was able to find points with Dayton getting 10 of its first 13 points from free shots.
- In the end, the Flyers ran out of time to make a comeback.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
7-11 – Redshirt junior Alex Harris contributed seven points and a team-high 11 rebounds in the effort
30.6% – Dayton held GW to just 30.6% from the floor.
20.8% – A season low shooting percentage for the Flyers to go with 21 turnovers and a season-low 39 points.
3 – Dayton scored just three points in the second quarter alone, the lowest total this season.
8 – Grant-Allen had eight points to lead UD and hit all four of her free throws in the game.
7-7-7 – The Flyers had three players score seven points each, Harris, Austria, and Layfield.
KEY STAT
- 21– GW had 21 points off turnovers, coming from 21 Dayton turnovers.
UP NEXT
- The Flyers return home to host Duquesne on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. It will be Dads and Daughters Night at UD Arena.