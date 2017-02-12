UD women’s streak ends at GW

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The University of Dayton women’s basketball team ended its 11-game winning streak with a tough 52-39 loss at George Washington Sunday.

The Flyers (17-8, 11-2 A-10) still have a hold on first place in the Atlantic 10 while the Colonials (17-8, 10-3 A-10) earned a crucial conference win.

KEY MOMENT

2nd Quarter – A difficult second quarter for the Flyers resulted in just three points allowing the Colonials to pull away with an 11-3 stretch during the period.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Quarter – Dayton 12, GW 19

GW jumped out to an early 9-2 lead over Dayton after going 4-of-6 to start the game while the Flyers were 1-of-5 to start with three turnovers. That forced an early UD timeout.

Seven of GW’s first nine points were off turnovers.

Dayton trailed by 15-2 before a Kelley Austria jumper ended the drought.

The Flyers closed the gap to seven at 19-12 by the 2:00 mark. They had trailed by as much as 13.

Austria led the Flyers in the first quarter with five points.

Dayton committed five turnovers and shot 33.3% in the first quarter while GW shot 44.4%.

2nd Quarter – Dayton 15, GW 30

The Flyers kept the margin the same through the early stages of the second quarter as both teams traded buckets.

By the media timeout, Dayton was down eight, 22-14. Up to that point, the Flyers were called for six fouls while the Colonials had none. The first was called at the 3:34 mark of the second.

The Colonials got the lead back to double-digits, putting the Flyers in a 14-point deficit at 28-14.

Dayton scored just three points and shot 20.7% from the floor in the first half, both season lows.

Austria led UD with five points while junior JaVonna Layfield chipped in three.

3rd Quarter – Dayton 22, GW 40

The Flyers started off the second half strong defensively with the first Colonial point coming at the 7:34 mark from the free throw line.

GW did not hit a basket until the 4:05 mark.

At the media break, only five points had been scored between the two teams. Dayton trailed GW, 33-17.

The Colonials responded with a couple of contested buckets and extended the gap to 19 points, 40-21.

UD was led by Austria’s seven points going into the final quarter. Seven different Flyers were on the scoresheet up to that point.

4th Quarter – Dayton 39, GW 52

Dayton scored seven straight points in the first 1:30 seconds thanks to a Layfield three and a technical by the GW bench which resulted in a pair of free throws by sophomore Lauren Cannatelli. Senior Saicha Grant-Allen hit two more from the charity stripe to cut into the deficit.

By the media break, Dayton trailed by 15, 44-29.

Similar to the third quarter, GW didn’t get its first basket until the 5:58 mark.

The free throw line was the only place either team was able to find points with Dayton getting 10 of its first 13 points from free shots.

In the end, the Flyers ran out of time to make a comeback.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

7-11 – Redshirt junior Alex Harris contributed seven points and a team-high 11 rebounds in the effort

30.6% – Dayton held GW to just 30.6% from the floor.

20.8% – A season low shooting percentage for the Flyers to go with 21 turnovers and a season-low 39 points.

3 – Dayton scored just three points in the second quarter alone, the lowest total this season.

8 – Grant-Allen had eight points to lead UD and hit all four of her free throws in the game.

7-7-7 – The Flyers had three players score seven points each, Harris, Austria, and Layfield.

KEY STAT

21– GW had 21 points off turnovers, coming from 21 Dayton turnovers.

UP NEXT

The Flyers return home to host Duquesne on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. It will be Dads and Daughters Night at UD Arena.