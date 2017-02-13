3 shootings in 24 hours in Harrison Township over the weekend

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are working to learn more about the three shootings that happened within 24 hours over the weekend.

The first happened Saturday morning, at the Liquid Sports Bar on North Main Street. Then, Saturday night, a man was sent to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex on N. Dixie Dr.

Officials also responded to a double shooting outside the Whisky Barn on Needmore Road Sunday.

All four victims are expected to be okay. However, suspects in all three cases have not been caught.

Captain Jeremy Roy says the uptick in gun violence concerns him because it’s usually quiet in the area.

“Years ago, if you had a problem with someone it would maybe escalate to a fist fight and that was the worst. Now, there is a small population who think gun violence is the way to go, but as soon as that trigger is pulled life is changed forever for the victim and the person that pulled that trigger,” said Roy.

Officials have identified the suspect in the Liquid Sports Bar shooting as Shaun Hill. He is also a defendant in the officer-involved shooting out of Miami County that happened in January.

If you have any information on Hill’s whereabouts or the other cases call Crime Stoppers at (937) 222 – STOP.

