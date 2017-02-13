8 condemned Ohio killers receive new execution dates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A look at the 8 condemned Ohio killers who received new execution dates Friday based on an order by Gov. John Kasich.

The governor says the state is confident it will win the latest challenge to the state’s lethal injection method but the schedule for court arguments doesn’t leave enough time to prepare for executions this month, next month and April:

___

Ronald Phillips, sentenced to die for raping and killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter, Sheila Marie Evans, in Akron in 1993.

Previous execution date: Feb. 15.

New date: May 10.

___

Gary Otte, sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura. Both slayings took place in an apartment building in Parma, in suburban Cleveland.

Previous execution date: March 15.

New date: June 13.

___

Raymond Tibbetts, sentenced to die for stabbing Fred Hicks to death at Hicks’ Cincinnati home in 1997. Tibbetts also received life imprisonment for fatally beating and stabbing his wife, 42-year-old Judith Crawford, during an argument over Tibbetts’ crack cocaine habit.

Previous execution date: April 12.

New execution date: July 26.

___

Alva Campbell Jr., sentenced to die for killing Charles Dials in 1997 in Columbus. Campbell shot Dials after taking him hostage following Campbell’s assault of a court officer during a hearing.

Previous execution date: May 10.

New execution date: Sept. 13.

___

William Montgomery, convicted of fatally shooting 20-year-old Debra Ogle and her 19-year-old roommate, Cynthia Tincher, in Toledo in 1986. Montgomery was convicted of murder for Tincher’s killing and sentenced to 15 years to life. He was convicted of aggravated murder in Ogle’s killing and received the death sentence.

Previous execution date: June 13.

New execution date: Oct. 18.

___

Robert Van Hook, sentenced to die for fatally strangling and stabbing David Self, a man he met in a bar in Cincinnati in 1985.

Previous execution date: July 26.

New execution date: Nov. 15.

___

Jeffrey Wogenstahl, sentenced to die for kidnapping 10-year-old Amber Garrett from her western Cincinnati suburban home in 1991, taking her to a secluded area and stabbing her to death. Wogenstahl had already received an execution delay from the Ohio Supreme Court.

Previous execution date: Sept. 13.

New execution date: April 17, 2019.

___

Melvin Bonnell, sentenced to die for killing Robert Bunner in Cleveland in 1987.

Previous execution date: Oct. 18.

New execution date: April 11, 2018.