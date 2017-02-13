A special prom night in Vandalia

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – About 70 young people danced the night away Friday at their very own prom in Vandalia.

Stillwater United Methodist Church hosted a prom for students with special needs, ages 14 to 23. It is their own space to just be with friends and enjoy an event s considered a rite of passage for young people.

This is the second year of the event at the church, and once again, the local community stepped in to donate everything to make it happen.

“It is important for the students that they have a safe space and have prom like their peers,” said Amanda Reigelsperger, organizer. “It’s also important for the parents for their children to have an event like this.”

“It’s important for special needs kids to have fun and to enjoy dancing and having a great time,” smiled Tess Warner, a senior from Brookville attending the prom.

Troy Christian Church hosted a similar prom Friday night. It was one of nearly 400 churches around the world hosting a “Night to Shine” event sponsored by Tim Tebow Foundation.