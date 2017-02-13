Antioch Writers’ Workshop partners with University of Dayton

Published: Updated:
University of Dayton (WDTN Photo)
University of Dayton (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Officials say the Antioch Writers’ Workshop has dissolved its partnership with Antioch University Midwest in favor of an affiliation with the University of Dayton beginning next month.

The organization, which was founded in 1986, will be renamed the Antioch Writers’ Workshop at the University of Dayton and will maintain its independent nonprofit status.

The workshop will relocate to UD’s English department after being formally aligned with Antioch University Midwest from 2009 to 2016.

The organization offers creative writing workshops, seminars and retreats year-round to poetry, fiction and nonfiction writers from across the country.

Kate Geiselman, the group’s acting president, says the organization’s board agreed that it should explore a partnership with UD, which is host of the nationally celebrated Erma Bombeck Writer’s Workshop.

