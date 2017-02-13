Cutoff date to enter elementary schools in Kettering has changed

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The age cutoff date to begin kindergarten in Kettering is changing for the 2017-2018 school year.

Beginning next year all kindergarten students must be at least 5-years-old by July 31 to enter Kettering City Schools.

The district held a centralized open enrollment Monday at their board of education building to assist parents with the transition. Some parents learning for the first time that their child may have to wait a year to enter kindergarten.

School officials told 2 NEWS they made the decision to change the cutoff date from September 30 to July 31 based on research.

“As a general trend, all kids are different, some are more ready earlier than others, but as a general trend the research tends to support starting kindergarten when you’re 5-years-old and so the district made the switch.” Director of Student Services for Kettering City School Dan Von Handorf said.

Moving the date to July 31 could slightly decrease the district’s elementary enrollment overall, but school leaders are steadfast in making sure all children are kindergarten ready.

Ohio Department of Education’s Kindergarten Readiness Checklist:

Personal Needs: examples are using the bathroom, washing hands, tying shoes, button and zip up clothing, brushing teeth, etc. without adult help.

examples are using the bathroom, washing hands, tying shoes, button and zip up clothing, brushing teeth, etc. without adult help. Social and Emotional Skills: examples are playing well with others, can separate from parents without being upset, following routines, put toys away when asked, etc.

examples are playing well with others, can separate from parents without being upset, following routines, put toys away when asked, etc. Physical Skills: examples are running, jumping and climbing, drawing and tracing basic shapes, cut with scissors, bounce a ball and ride a tricycle.

examples are running, jumping and climbing, drawing and tracing basic shapes, cut with scissors, bounce a ball and ride a tricycle. Health and Safety Needs: examples are having the required shots, dental exam and vision exam, knowing their first and last name, knowing their parent’s name, learned not to talk to strangers and watch for cars, etc.

With this being a transition year, parents with children, whose birthdays fall between August 1 and September 30, who wish to enroll their child in kindergarten can still do so. The school district will allow those parents to sign a waiver and their child can take a kindergarten readiness assessment in order to enter school early.

Kettering City School District’s centralized kindergarten registration goes until Friday, February 17 from 8AM – 3:30PM [Evening registration is Thursday, February 16 from 4:30PM – 7:30PM] at the Barnes Building, 3750 Far Hills Ave.