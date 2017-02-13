Dayton man indicted for Basswood Avenue murder

Law enforcement at the scene of a standoff in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted a Dayton man on charges in connection with a homicide.

Mark Shoecraft, Jr.

Mark Shoecraft, Jr., 38, was indicted for two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, felonious assault causing serious harm and other weapons and drug charges.

Dayton police said Shoecraft shot and killed Eric Raglin, 30, in the 200 block of Basswood Ave. on Jan. 31. Police found Raglin dead inside a vehicle.

Police identified Shoecraft as the person who shot and killed Raglin. Officers and the SWAT Team took Shoecraft into custody on Feb. 1, after a three-hour standoff. Police said the murder was the result of a drug deal.

Shoecraft is in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned Feb. 16.

