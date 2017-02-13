Despite a mild winter, Miami Valley road crews stock up on salt

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Dayton has more than 12,000 tons of road salt stored up. So, why are they planning on buying more?

2 NEWS went looking for answers at Dayton Public Works and in Miami County where both said the price of salt is just too good.

Fred Stovall is in charge of the Dayton Public Works, He buys road treatment material for the city every year and says it’s only getting harder to plan for the winter months.

“When we are in budget season, we are looking at past history. The weather patterns now are so erratic, it’s kind of really hard to gauge by history now,” said Stovall.

The city of Dayton started this winter with about 20,000 tons of salt.

“When this season ends, I’m sitting at 12,400 tons.” said Stovall.

Even though Stovall has what he needs as far as salt in concerned, he plans to buy more for next winter because he believes the current price is just too good to pass on.

Stovall said, “If the winter of 2017-2018 is worse then what we are currently facing now, we have the inventory and we are prepared for it.”

In Miami County, Paul Huelskamp holds a smaller salt inventory than Dayton, but Huelskamp remembers when supply plummeted in the winter of 2013-2014.

“Typically what we do, is during the summer, that’s when we fill up. The price is down and over the past couple of years the price has been pretty decent,” said Huelskamp.

With supply high and prices low, Huelskamp wants to have the inventory he needs for whatever mother nature throws his way.

“I can remember when I first started here, which was in 1990, it was a lot more of a guessing game of what was actually going to happen.”

