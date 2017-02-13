Evacuation orders for nearly 200k people stay in place

Jason Newton, of the Department of Water Resources, takes a picture of water going over the emergency spillway at Oroville Dam Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Water started flowing over the emergency spillway, at the nation's tallest dam, for the first time Saturday morning after erosion damaged the Northern California dam's main spillway.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The evacuation orders for nearly 200,000 people will stay in place until further notice.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says the evacuation below the nation’s tallest dam because of the threat of flooding from a damaged spillway will not end right away. Officials said Monday that they are working on a plan to allow residents to return home when it’s safe.

Bill Croyle, acting director of California Department of Water Resources, said more is water leaving Lake Oroville reservoir than coming in. But rain is forecast for Thursday.

Croyle says he’s “not sure anything went wrong” on a damaged spillway at the nation’s tallest dam.

The comments from Croyle come after officials told residents for days that the damage was nothing to be concerned about but then told nearly 200,000 people late Sunday to get out in an hour.

Water officials say storms expected later this week near communities evacuated over the threat of a spillway collapse at the nation’s tallest dam will be smaller than last week.

Residents and local officials have described a panicked and chaotic scene on roads and freeways during an evacuation over the threat of a spillway collapse at the nation’s tallest dam.

Jodye Manley of Olivehurst says she and her husband were having dinner Sunday at her daughter’s house in Sacramento when she got word from a city councilman friend that her area would probably be evacuated.

She says the couple got gas and made a mad dash to get their four dogs and three cats. Manley says she and her neighbors were completely panicked and that the scene “was almost like a movie.”

She says the traffic-filled return to Sacramento was terrifying, with people thinking the spillway would go at any moment.

Chico Councilman Andrew Coolidge says the seven shelters he visited are packed with residents who describe similar terror on jam-packed roads to safety.

Lake Oroville

