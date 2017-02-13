Fist bump, not handshake, during flu season

By Published: Updated:
fist-bump

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A nurse and infectious disease expert from Greene County Public Health, said to help prevent the spread of germs during flu season you should use a fist bump to greet someone instead of a handshake. Also, remember to wash your hands often, especially before eating.

She also said over the weekend, Ohio recorded its fourth pediatric death from the flu. Most cases have been in the northeastern part of the state.

She said the vaccine for this flu season appears to be a good match, especially for type A.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s