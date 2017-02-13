Flyers release football schedule

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton football team closed the 2016 season with a seven-game winning streak, and the Flyers will take that momentum into a challenging 2017 schedule.

Dayton will open the season on the road for the first of five road games, and its six home game will include the only two opponents to defeat the Flyer last season – Duquesne and San Diego.

Dayton’s first game of the year will be at Robert Morris in Coraopolis, Pa. on Sept. 2. UD will then open at home against Southeast Missouri, a first-time opponent from the Ohio Valley Conference, on Sept. 9. The Flyers will then close the non-conference schedule against Duquesne at home on Sept. 16.

UD will begin Pioneer Football League play on Sept. 23 at Morehead State. Dayton will then try to avenge last year’s lone PFL loss against San Diego when the Toreros come to town on Sept. 30.

The Flyers then hit the road and head to Drake (Oct. 7), host Campbell (Oct. 14) and travel to Davidson (Oct. 21) before having back-to-back home game with Butler (Oc.t 28) and Marist (Nov. 4). The Marist game will be UD’s Senior Day. After a bye week, Dayton will close the regular season at Valparaiso on Nov. 18.

Dayton coach Rick Chamberlin knows the schedule will not be an easy one. “The 2017 schedule will be another challenging one for us,” Chamberlin said. “In addition to our annual matchups against Robert Morris and Duquesne, we have added another scholarship program in Southeast Missouri who is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference. Those tough non-conference games will hopefully prepare us for another run at a PFL Championship.

“It will not be easy, because all the PFL teams we play have some outstanding players returning, including Campbell, who will be leaving the PFL after this season and joining a scholarship conference. The 2017 schedule will be a challenge but that is why young men choose Dayton, because they want to play against the best.”

The Flyers enjoyed yet another strong season in 2016, finishing 9-2 overall with a seven-game win streak to end the season. The seven-game streak will be FCS football’s third-longest active e streak heading into next year. UD also finished second in the Pioneer Football League with a 7-1 record. This is the second year in a row that the Flyers earned a 7-1 record in the PFL, and as a whole have acquired a 27-7 record over the last three seasons.