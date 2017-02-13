Kettering man facing attempted murder charges for shooting at 13-year-old

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WLWT) – A Kettering man was ordered held on a $750,000 bond after police said he shot at a 13-year-old girl on Saturday as she and a friend were riding in a car on Interstate 75 in Lockland.

Gracey Jarvis’ father was driving Gracey and her friend to choir practice at Princeton Middle School when they said a man pulled up in the lane next to them and fired a gun at the front passenger side of their car, where Gracey was sitting.

“We were driving down the highway, and this silver BMW swerved in front of us. We braked because we didn’t want to hit anyone,” Gracey said. “We braked, he rolled back into his lane, he rolled down his window, pulled out a gun and he shot.”

The bullet hit the door’s lock, Gracey’s family said, narrowly missing the girl.

Gracey was able to take a picture of the shooter’s vehicle as he drove off, officials said. Investigators used the photos to track down Jonathan Rike, of Kettering.

Rike was arrested and faces charges of attempted murder and felonious assault.

Gracey attended Rike’s arraignment Monday morning. The 13-year-old said she recognized Rike as the shooter, and wanted to send the judge a message.

“I definitely want to talk to the judge or someone to ask for no bond, because I do not want him out until the trial,” she said.

Gracey said she is still processing the situation.

“I’m a little nervous that people can randomly do that stuff, you know?” she said. “I’m definitely frightened that it happened, and I’m still shook up. I’m still definitely processing it all.”