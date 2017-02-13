Man indicted in connection to shooting death of girlfriend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted a Trotwood man in connection to the shooting death of his girlfriend.

Tyrell Erby, 18, was indicted on reckless homicide, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business charges. Police said he killed Taylor McKee, 20, of Union.

Police said Erby called 911 on Feb. 3 and reported that McKee had been shot. Officers found the victim in a bedroom at Erby’s home on Horrell Road. Later, Erby admitted that he shot McKee inside the bedroom.

Erby is being held in Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He will be arraigned Feb. 16.