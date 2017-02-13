‘Marry Me TODAY’ surprises Ohio teacher with dream marriage proposal

WASHINGTON C.H., Ohio (WCMH) — Call this the best kept secret in Washington Court House.

The school day at Cherry Hill Elementary School started with a big surprise for one teacher.

Kimberly Gepfrey had no idea why NBC’s Today Show weatherman Al Roker was at her school this morning, but her boyfriend Chris Vestal did.

Vestal was hiding behind the scenes, when Roker led Gepfrey (on live TV) to her classroom where her students had a special message for her. “Will you Marry Me?” the kids’ cards read with Vestal’s big question.

Gepfrey said yes and just like that, the couple was now engaged. “I’m still in shock. I’m going to have to take this in for the entire day. I don’t know how I’m going to teach,” said Gepfrey after the surprise.

The surprise of a lifetime, and certainly an unforgettable school day for Gepfrey. “It’s like the best day ever. I don’t know how to put it into words.”