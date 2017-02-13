Miami Valley dams not likely to face California dam problem

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The last time the Dayton area saw severe flooding was back in 1913.

That flood led to the creation of the Miami Valley Conservancy and the building of 5 dams to prevent future flooding.

Miami Valley Conservancy Chief Engineer Kurt Rinehart says Dayton is unlikely to have the problems California is having.

That is because Dayton-area dams hold one key difference from those in California. Miami Valley dams are called dry dams.That means there is no water stored behind the dam for long periods of time.

The ones in California do store water.

The spillway outside of the dam in California is not structurally sound, which is causing the flooding danger and evacuations.

However, in the Miami Valley, those spillways are much smaller, they are structurally sound and they are completely dry.

Kurt Rinehart said,”Our dams are a little different in that they are dry dams which means if you go out today, there is no water, there is no reservoir behind the dam. There’s a lot of purposes for dams, ours are strictly for flood protection, all that area is meant to store water during floods.”

Rinehart also said that Miami Valley dams are frequently examined by his staff and the state of Ohio conducts inspections every five years.

Rinehart estimates that Ohio has spent 21-million dollars making sure the dams are are in good enough shape to operate.