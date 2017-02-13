Mother among 2 arrested after child found in feces-littered home

WHTM Published: Updated:
Lakeisha McElroy (submitted)
Lakeisha McElroy (submitted)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were arrested after police say a 17-month-old child was found living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

Lakeisha McElroy, 26, and Steven Teller, 61, are charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Chambersburg police said McElroy’s child was living in a home cluttered with animal and human feces, and the house had little or no food.

The child was taken to Chambersburg Hospital for evaluation and later turned over to Franklin County Children and Youth Services.

