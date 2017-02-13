No bond issued for man accused of killing Ohio State student

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of killing Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes was refused bond Monday by a Franklin County judge.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Franklin County Municipal Court, Golsby admitted to kidnapping Reagan Tokes Wednesday night near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Mt. Pleasant Avenue, as she was walking to her car from work. He forced her to withdraw $60 in cash from her Chase Bank account at an ATM. He then drove her to Scioto Grove Metro Park, where she was shot and killed according to court records. His DNA was recovered from a cigarette butt located in Tokes’ car.

Tokes’ body was found at the park on Thursday afternoon.

Tokes was a fourth-year psychology student at OSU. Her family has set up a GoFundMe to create a scholarship in her honor. Her funeral will be Feb. 16 at Maumee United Methodist Church.

Golsby was also charged with rape, and receiving stolen property, in addition to the original charges of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated robbery. He also waived his preliminary hearing.