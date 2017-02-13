Officer fired after video shows him hitting handcuffed man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson Police officer has been fired after a video showed him hitting a man who was in handcuffs.

Chief Lee Vance terminated Officer Justin Roberts Monday.

According to Commander Tyree Jones, the incident happened February 11 when police were taking a man into custody.

The incident was recorded by a witness on a cell phone. After police received a copy of the video, Chief Lee Vance initiated an Internal Affairs investigation into the matter.

We’re told that the investigation was completed Monday, and Officer Roberts was let go.

WJTV is working to get more information about what led to the incident. We will provide updates as we get them.