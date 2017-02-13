Officer fired after video shows him hitting handcuffed man

WJTV Staff Published: Updated:
cop-fired

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson Police officer has been fired after a video showed him hitting a man who was in handcuffs.

Chief Lee Vance terminated Officer Justin Roberts Monday.

According to Commander Tyree Jones, the incident happened February 11 when police were taking a man into custody.

The incident was recorded by a witness on a cell phone. After police received a copy of the video, Chief Lee Vance initiated an Internal Affairs investigation into the matter.

We’re told that the investigation was completed Monday, and Officer Roberts was let go.

WJTV is working to get more information about what led to the incident. We will provide updates as we get them.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s