One lane back open after semi rolls, blocks I-70

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – One lane is back open after an overturned semi-truck closed the westbound lanes of I-70 in Indiana Monday.

The accident happened shortly before 4:00 p.m. near the junction on I-70 and IN-227 in Richmond, just about three and a half miles west of the Ohio state line.

Indiana State Police tell 2 NEWS a tanker truck hauling corn syrup crashed injuring the driver. The Indiana Trooper that spoke to 2 NEWS did not know if the driver was taken to the hospital.

The truck rolled onto its side.

