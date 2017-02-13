Police: Drunken, pantsless man demands ride home from firefighters

READING, Ohio (WLWT) — A drunken, pantsless man was arrested after police said he walked into the Reading Fire Department and demanded a ride home.

Greg Vallery, 60, was charged with public indecency and disorderly conduct Sunday.

Police said he was not wearing pants or undergarments when he walked into the fire department on Market Street. He refused to leave the department and told authorities he had fallen twice and had been drinking Milwaukee’s Best beer.

Vallery is expected to appear in court Monday.