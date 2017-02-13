Police keeping an eye on lanes built for 2 wheels

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Troy are paying extra attention to areas near bike lanes.

Officers tell 2 NEWS the bike lanes marked through the city are for bikes only and “at no time” can a car enter that lane.

Police say cars cannot use the bike lanes for any reason, including to pass stopped traffic.

Drivers who enter the bike lane can receive a ticket. According to the Miami County Courts website, that can cost you $109.

