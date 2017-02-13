Semi crash kills 1, closes westbound I-70

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a semi crash that killed one person Monday evening.

OSP Dayton Post tells 2 NEWS three semi-trucks collided on the westbound side of I-70 in Jefferson Township, Preble County near milepost 2 minutes before 6:00 Monday evening. 557

Troopers did not give any details about the person who was killed. Troopers said they do not yet know how the crash happened or if there are other injuries.

The westbound lanes of I-70 are closed right now while troopers investigate.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene. We will keep you updated as we learn more information.

This accident is not far from a semi-truck crash earlier in Richmond, Indiana on the same route. That crash involved lane closures and a semi hauling corn syrup. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has not said these incidents are related in any way.

