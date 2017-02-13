Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office offers human trafficking training

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office trains on human trafficking signs (WDTN Photo)
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office trains on human trafficking signs (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Human trafficking has been a problem in the Miami Valley for several years now.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Liaison, Tonya Folks, says many people get human trafficking confused with prostitution.

She says that’s one of many reasons the sheriff’s office is offering free training to institutions in the Miami Valley like schools and hospitals. Folks finished training sergeants at the dispatch center in Miamisburg.

“They need to be informed on what it is and the trauma associated with it. So, when they’re interviewing someone on the phone they aren’t re-traumatizing a victim,” said Folks.

Last year, she trained 2,000 people. She’s hoping to double that by the end of Spring. She believes the more people she can educate, the less human trafficking victims there will be in the region.

“From the academic standpoint from the latest research, but also what’s going on locally. What we’re going and how we’re combating it and what it looks like in our community,” she said.

She says many prostitutes in the area started off as human trafficking victims and probably didn’t even know they were victims.

“They have never been rescued and over the years they developed a drug habit to numb the life,” said Folks.

The sheriff’s office launched a 24/7 human trafficking hotline that can be reached at 937-384-2462.

Folks is a volunteer who works with human trafficking detective, Melanie Phelps on cases. To spot warning signs, click here.

